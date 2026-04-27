NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells $1,242,915.00 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $474,700. The trade was a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $244.04 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $176.26 and a 1 year high of $256.36. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 887.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,659 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $555,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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