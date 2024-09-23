Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.18. 239,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 417,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Ardent Health Partners to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners Stock Up 4.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardent Health Partners, LLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ardent Health Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ardent Health Partners wasn't on the list.

While Ardent Health Partners currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here