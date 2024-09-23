Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Up to $7.29

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL (NYSE:ELP - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.46. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 130,799 shares trading hands.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm's fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL (NYSE:ELP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,805,325 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 291,177 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL during the 4th quarter worth $1,095,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company's stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

