O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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O-I Glass Stock Down 3.2%

NYSE:OI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. 3,078,773 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,378. O-I Glass has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.67.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in O-I Glass by 36,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 64.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company's stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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