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Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Oak Valley Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Oak Valley Bancorp reported quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share, with a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 24.80%.
  • The stock fell 0.40 to $32.93 in Wednesday trading, slightly below its recent moving averages and near the middle of its 52-week range of $25.41 to $35.97.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains favorable, with Weiss Ratings reiterating a buy rating and MarketBeat showing a consensus rating of "Buy".
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 24.80%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Oak Valley Bancorp stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 31,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,760. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $277.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on Oak Valley Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 59.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp is the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lodi, California. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to individuals, businesses, agricultural enterprises and nonprofit organizations. Its product portfolio includes checking and savings accounts, money market instruments, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, alongside digital banking tools such as mobile and online banking platforms.

On the lending side, Oak Valley Bancorp provides commercial real estate and construction loans, agricultural and farm real estate financing, equipment leases, SBA-initiated programs and lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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