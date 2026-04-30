Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Buys $12,375.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (NASDAQ:OVLY - Get Free Report) Director Daniel Leonard bought 375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $12,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,734. The trade was a 0.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.08. 19,827 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,423. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $35.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.23.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,037 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,971 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company's stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lodi, California. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to individuals, businesses, agricultural enterprises and nonprofit organizations. Its product portfolio includes checking and savings accounts, money market instruments, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, alongside digital banking tools such as mobile and online banking platforms.

On the lending side, Oak Valley Bancorp provides commercial real estate and construction loans, agricultural and farm real estate financing, equipment leases, SBA-initiated programs and lines of credit.

Further Reading

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