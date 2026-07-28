Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Don Barton Sells 375 Shares

Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (NASDAQ:OVLY - Get Free Report) Director Don Barton sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $12,270.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $980,782. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Don Barton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Don Barton sold 375 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $12,472.50.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Don Barton sold 375 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $12,663.75.

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Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OVLY traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company's fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $35.97.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a yield of 228.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Oak Valley Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 123.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 23.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lodi, California. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to individuals, businesses, agricultural enterprises and nonprofit organizations. Its product portfolio includes checking and savings accounts, money market instruments, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, alongside digital banking tools such as mobile and online banking platforms.

On the lending side, Oak Valley Bancorp provides commercial real estate and construction loans, agricultural and farm real estate financing, equipment leases, SBA-initiated programs and lines of credit.

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