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Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Trading Up 0.4% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Oakley Capital Investments logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares traded up 0.4% to GBX 500 (intraday high GBX 504) on sharply reduced volume of ~137,827 shares, down 89% from the average, with the 50-day moving average (GBX 495.05) below the current price but the 200-day (GBX 533.92) still above.
  • The company has a market cap of £830.91m and a P/E of 14.71; it reported quarterly EPS of GBX 34 and a high net margin of 74.73% (ROE 4.67%), while analysts project full-year EPS of about GBX 108.10.
  • Insider Steve Pearce bought 9,150 shares at GBX 542 on Feb 17, and company insiders own 12.88% of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than Oakley Capital Investments.

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI - Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 504 and last traded at GBX 500. Approximately 137,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,237,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498.

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £830.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.44. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 495.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 533.92. The company has a quick ratio of 82.79, a current ratio of 84.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.36.

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 34 earnings per share for the quarter. Oakley Capital Investments had a net margin of 74.73% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oakley Capital Investments will post 108.0962801 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steve Pearce purchased 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 542 per share, for a total transaction of £49,593. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oakley Capital Investments

(Get Free Report)

Oakley Capital Investments (“OCI”) is a Specialist Fund Segment listed investment vehicle that provides shareholders with consistent long-term returns in excess of the FTSE All-Share by providing exposure to private equity returns, where value can be created through market growth, consolidation and performance improvement. Through its investments in the Oakley Capital Funds, OCI enables shareholders to share in the growth and performance of a portfolio of European-based companies across Technology, Consumer, Education and Business Services sectors.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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