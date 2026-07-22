Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $240.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.47 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 432.75% and a negative net margin of 17.06%.

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Oatly Group Price Performance

Shares of OTLY stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $282.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Transactions at Oatly Group

In other news, SVP Simon Kenneth James Broadbent sold 7,820 shares of Oatly Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $69,989.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,462.75. The trade was a 11.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Martin Fredrik Lind sold 2,968 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $26,593.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $162,068.48. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 12,722 shares of company stock valued at $113,872 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,591 shares of the company's stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,098,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Oatly Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OTLY shares. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $12.55 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTLY

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group is a Sweden-based food and beverage company specializing in the development, production and sale of oat-derived dairy alternatives. The company’s product lineup includes oat-based drinks, ice cream, yogurts, spreads and cooking creams, all marketed under the Oatly brand name. By leveraging proprietary processing technology, Oatly extracts the nutritional benefits of oats—such as soluble fiber and plant protein—while delivering taste and texture profiles that closely mimic traditional dairy products.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from research at Lund University, Oatly initially focused on exploiting the health and functional benefits of oat beta-glucans.

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