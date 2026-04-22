Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Shares of Obayashi Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBYCF - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.20, but opened at $21.66. Obayashi shares last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 270 shares trading hands.

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Obayashi Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Obayashi had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation is a leading Japan‐based general contractor specializing in large‐scale construction and civil engineering projects. The company's core operations encompass the design, construction and maintenance of infrastructure such as roads, bridges, tunnels, railways and airports, as well as high-rise commercial and residential buildings, industrial facilities and energy plants. Obayashi also offers development planning and consulting services, leveraging in-house expertise in project management, environmental engineering and safety compliance.

Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Osaka, Obayashi has evolved from a regional builder into a global construction group.

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