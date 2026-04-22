Free Trial
→ PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now … (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Obayashi logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — Obayashi opened at $21.66 on Wednesday after a $23.20 close, with just 270 shares trading shortly after the open.
  • Beat estimates — Quarterly results showed EPS of $0.40 versus a $0.29 consensus and revenue of $4.28 billion versus $4.06 billion, beating analyst expectations.
  • Valuation and technical context — Market cap roughly $15.3B and a P/E of 12.6; the stock is trading below its 50‑day ($25.23) and slightly below its 200‑day ($22.03) moving averages, with low leverage (debt/equity 0.22) and a beta of 0.28.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Obayashi Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBYCF - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.20, but opened at $21.66. Obayashi shares last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 270 shares trading hands.

Obayashi Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Obayashi had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion.

Obayashi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Obayashi Corporation is a leading Japan‐based general contractor specializing in large‐scale construction and civil engineering projects. The company's core operations encompass the design, construction and maintenance of infrastructure such as roads, bridges, tunnels, railways and airports, as well as high-rise commercial and residential buildings, industrial facilities and energy plants. Obayashi also offers development planning and consulting services, leveraging in-house expertise in project management, environmental engineering and safety compliance.

Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Osaka, Obayashi has evolved from a regional builder into a global construction group.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Obayashi Right Now?

Before you consider Obayashi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Obayashi wasn't on the list.

While Obayashi currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

A forward-looking investment report spotlighting the seven space companies best positioned to benefit from accelerating commercialization in 2026. It explores key industry trends, major growth catalysts, and the stocks shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines