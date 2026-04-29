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Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Obayashi logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down prior to trading, opening at $23.25 versus a prior close of $24.835 (about a 6.4% drop) with only 468 shares changing hands.
  • Obayashi reported a quarterly beat—EPS of $0.40 versus $0.29 expected and revenue of $4.28 billion versus $4.06 billion—alongside a net margin of 7.06% and ROE of 9.60%.
  • The company shows solid fundamentals with a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE of 13.52 and low debt-to-equity (0.22), while the 50-day moving average ($24.73) sits above the current price and the 200-day ($22.26) is below it.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Obayashi.

Obayashi Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBYCF - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.8350, but opened at $23.25. Obayashi shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 468 shares changing hands.

Obayashi Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.28.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.06 billion. Obayashi had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.06%.

Obayashi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Obayashi Corporation is a leading Japan‐based general contractor specializing in large‐scale construction and civil engineering projects. The company's core operations encompass the design, construction and maintenance of infrastructure such as roads, bridges, tunnels, railways and airports, as well as high-rise commercial and residential buildings, industrial facilities and energy plants. Obayashi also offers development planning and consulting services, leveraging in-house expertise in project management, environmental engineering and safety compliance.

Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Osaka, Obayashi has evolved from a regional builder into a global construction group.

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