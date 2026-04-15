Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of Obayashi Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBYCF - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.92, but opened at $22.32. Obayashi shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 2,297 shares traded.

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Obayashi Trading Down 6.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Obayashi had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.06 billion.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation is a leading Japan‐based general contractor specializing in large‐scale construction and civil engineering projects. The company's core operations encompass the design, construction and maintenance of infrastructure such as roads, bridges, tunnels, railways and airports, as well as high-rise commercial and residential buildings, industrial facilities and energy plants. Obayashi also offers development planning and consulting services, leveraging in-house expertise in project management, environmental engineering and safety compliance.

Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Osaka, Obayashi has evolved from a regional builder into a global construction group.

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