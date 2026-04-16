Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Stock Price Down 10.6% - Here's Why

Obayashi Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBYCF - Get Free Report) dropped 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

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Obayashi Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.28.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Obayashi had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation is a leading Japan‐based general contractor specializing in large‐scale construction and civil engineering projects. The company's core operations encompass the design, construction and maintenance of infrastructure such as roads, bridges, tunnels, railways and airports, as well as high-rise commercial and residential buildings, industrial facilities and energy plants. Obayashi also offers development planning and consulting services, leveraging in-house expertise in project management, environmental engineering and safety compliance.

Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Osaka, Obayashi has evolved from a regional builder into a global construction group.

Further Reading

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