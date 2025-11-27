OBOOK (NASDAQ:OWLS) to Buyback $10.00 million in Stock

OBOOK (NASDAQ:OWLS - Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.
OBOOK Stock Up 0.3%
NASDAQ:OWLS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.11. 58,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,380. OBOOK has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $90.00.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded OBOOK to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.
Our mission is to use blockchain technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. We believe in the power of blockchain technology and have focused on leveraging it to optimize and in some cases transform the way enterprises operate.
