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Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Trading 2.6% Higher - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Oconee Federal Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) shares rose 2.6% to $15.50 on Wednesday, but trading was light at 300 shares (about a 69% decline from the average volume of 982).
  • The company has a market capitalization of $90.21 million, a P/E of 12.02 and a beta of -0.16, with a 50‑day moving average of $15.40 and a 200‑day moving average of $15.55.
  • Oconee Federal Financial is the bank holding company for Oconee Federal Bank, a community-focused lender in Seneca, South Carolina, providing commercial lending, residential real estate financing, consumer loans and deposit products.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Oconee Federal Financial.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Oconee Federal Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55.

About Oconee Federal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Oconee Federal Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for Oconee Federal Bank, a community‐focused financial institution headquartered in Seneca, South Carolina. Established to support local families and businesses, the company has its roots in serving the upstate South Carolina market with a broad spectrum of banking services. As a publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ under the ticker OFED, Oconee Federal Financial facilitates strategic growth and oversight for its banking subsidiary.

The company's primary business activities include commercial lending, residential real estate financing, consumer loans and a full array of deposit products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oconee Federal Financial Right Now?

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While Oconee Federal Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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