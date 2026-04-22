Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Trading 2.6% Higher - Still a Buy?

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

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Oconee Federal Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for Oconee Federal Bank, a community‐focused financial institution headquartered in Seneca, South Carolina. Established to support local families and businesses, the company has its roots in serving the upstate South Carolina market with a broad spectrum of banking services. As a publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ under the ticker OFED, Oconee Federal Financial facilitates strategic growth and oversight for its banking subsidiary.

The company's primary business activities include commercial lending, residential real estate financing, consumer loans and a full array of deposit products.

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