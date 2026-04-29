Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Hits New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 and last traded at GBX 10, with a volume of 25251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50.

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Octopus Titan VCT Trading Down 51.2%

The company has a market capitalization of £164.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.09. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.49.

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Octopus Titan VCT had a net margin of 194.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of GBX 807 million during the quarter.

About Octopus Titan VCT

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors. The fund invests in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. It prefers to invest between £0.25 million ($0.35 million) and £25 million ($35.3 million) in first round of funding.

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