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Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Hits New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Octopus Titan VCT logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Octopus Titan VCT shares hit a new 52-week low of GBX 10 (previous close GBX 20.50), trading down about 51.2% with 25,251 shares traded.
  • The venture capital trust, which invests in early-stage UK unquoted companies, has a market cap of £164.77M, a negative P/E (-2.44), reported quarterly EPS of GBX 0.10 and revenue of GBX 807M, but a negative return on equity (-8.52%), indicating mixed financials.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 and last traded at GBX 10, with a volume of 25251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50.

Octopus Titan VCT Trading Down 51.2%

The company has a market capitalization of £164.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.09. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.49.

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Octopus Titan VCT had a net margin of 194.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of GBX 807 million during the quarter.

About Octopus Titan VCT

(Get Free Report)

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors. The fund invests in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. It prefers to invest between £0.25 million ($0.35 million) and £25 million ($35.3 million) in first round of funding.

See Also

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