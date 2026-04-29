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Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Octopus Titan VCT logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Quarterly results: Octopus Titan VCT reported EPS of GBX 0.10 and revenue of GBX 807 million, with a negative return on equity of -8.52% alongside an unusually high net margin of 194.97%.
  • Share performance and valuation: Shares fell GBX 10.50 to GBX 10 on Wednesday (25,251 shares traded vs. an average of 73,948), with a 12‑month range of GBX 10–38, a market cap of £164.77 million and a P/E of -2.44.
  • Business focus: The fund is a venture capital trust investing in UK unquoted companies across environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors, typically committing £0.25m–£25m in initial rounds.
  • Interested in Octopus Titan VCT? Here are five stocks we like better.

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of GBX 807 million during the quarter. Octopus Titan VCT had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 194.97%.

Octopus Titan VCT Stock Performance

OTV2 traded down GBX 10.50 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 10. 25,251 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,948. Octopus Titan VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 10 and a twelve month high of GBX 38. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 19.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.49. The company has a market cap of £164.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.09.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors. The fund invests in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. It prefers to invest between £0.25 million ($0.35 million) and £25 million ($35.3 million) in first round of funding.

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