ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Earns "Sector Weight" Rating from KeyCorp

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector weight" rating reiterated by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

ODD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered ODDITY Tech from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp lowered ODDITY Tech from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ODDITY Tech from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ODDITY Tech currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $30.66.

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ODDITY Tech Price Performance

ODD opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. ODDITY Tech has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.47.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $197.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company's revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ODDITY Tech will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ODDITY Tech news, CFO Mann Lindsay Drucker sold 9,604 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $123,411.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at $630,343.90. This represents a 16.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,807 shares of company stock worth $402,428.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODD. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 228,786 shares of the company's stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,376,781 shares of the company's stock worth $85,773,000 after acquiring an additional 139,348 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,122,641 shares of the company's stock worth $286,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,921 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,506,457 shares of the company's stock worth $93,852,000 after acquiring an additional 151,110 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ODDITY Tech

Here are the key news stories impacting ODDITY Tech this week:

ODDITY Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

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