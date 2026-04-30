ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Down 6.7% - Time to Sell?

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.6190. 73,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,963,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ODDITY Tech from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ODDITY Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered ODDITY Tech from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ODDITY Tech currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $31.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ODD

ODDITY Tech Stock Down 9.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $820.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 13.68%.The business had revenue of $152.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. ODDITY Tech's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ODDITY Tech

In related news, CFO Mann Lindsay Drucker sold 9,604 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $123,411.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,343.90. The trade was a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ODDITY Tech by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,423,917 shares of the company's stock worth $97,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,551 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,122,641 shares of the company's stock worth $286,188,000 after buying an additional 1,076,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,305,565 shares of the company's stock worth $172,998,000 after buying an additional 525,481 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,838,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 500,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company's stock.

About ODDITY Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

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