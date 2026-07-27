ODDITY Tech (ODD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $176.4940 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $197.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. ODDITY Tech's quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ODDITY Tech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ODDITY Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. ODDITY Tech has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $75.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODD. Truist Financial cut their target price on ODDITY Tech from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research lowered ODDITY Tech from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ODDITY Tech from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ODDITY Tech currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $25.39.

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Insider Transactions at ODDITY Tech

In other ODDITY Tech news, CFO Mann Lindsay Drucker sold 109,602 shares of ODDITY Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,653,894.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,172,628.81. This trade represents a 58.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,910.

Institutional Trading of ODDITY Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ODDITY Tech by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,305,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,998,000 after purchasing an additional 525,481 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in ODDITY Tech by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,423,917 shares of the company's stock worth $97,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,551 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ODDITY Tech by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 519,912 shares of the company's stock worth $32,391,000 after purchasing an additional 152,522 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in ODDITY Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,838,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ODDITY Tech by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,246 shares of the company's stock worth $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ODDITY Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

Further Reading

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