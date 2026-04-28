ODDITY Tech (ODD) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0231 per share and revenue of $202.4470 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.11 million. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ODDITY Tech to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ODDITY Tech Stock Performance

Shares of ODD stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. ODDITY Tech has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $895.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mann Lindsay Drucker sold 9,604 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $123,411.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,343.90. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODDITY Tech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,305,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,998,000 after buying an additional 525,481 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,423,917 shares of the company's stock worth $97,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,551 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 519,912 shares of the company's stock worth $32,391,000 after acquiring an additional 152,522 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,838,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,246 shares of the company's stock worth $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODD has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ODDITY Tech from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered ODDITY Tech from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of ODDITY Tech in a report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of ODDITY Tech in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ODD

About ODDITY Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

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