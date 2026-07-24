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Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Short Interest Up 1,743.2% in July

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Office Properties Income Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in Office Properties Income Trust surged 1,743.2% in July, rising to 145,099 shares as of July 15 from 7,872 shares on June 30. Even so, only about 0.2% of the float is sold short, with a short-interest ratio of 0.2 days.
  • Institutional activity increased, with Jane Street Group LLC boosting its stake by 290.4% in the second quarter to 688,815 shares. Institutional investors and hedge funds now own 64.41% of the company.
  • Analysts remain mixed but generally positive, with Odeon Capital Group initiating coverage at a buy rating and a $27 price target, while Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock to hold. MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average target of $27.00.
  • Five stocks we like better than Office Properties Income Trust.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 145,099 shares, a growth of 1,743.2% from the June 30th total of 7,872 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 786,836 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI - Free Report) by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,815 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 512,368 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company's stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of OPI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.37. 18,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,562. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.71. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OPI shares. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OPI

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Office Properties Income Trust NASDAQ: OPI is a real estate investment trust formed to acquire, own and manage single-tenant, net-leased office properties across the United States. Organized as a Maryland REIT, the company completed its initial public offering in 2020 and trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker “OPI.” Its investment strategy centers on free-standing office buildings leased on long-term, triple-net leases to creditworthy tenants, offering predictable cash flows and limited operational exposure.

The trust’s core activities include sourcing and underwriting acquisitions, overseeing property management and structuring lease agreements that transfer most property expenses to tenants.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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