OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the bank's stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00. Piper Sandler's price objective points to a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.33.

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OFG Bancorp Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE OFG opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.67.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 12% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In related news, Director Annette Franqui bought 1,540 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.06 per share, with a total value of $64,772.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,686.40. The trade was a 81.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,331 shares of the bank's stock valued at $83,613,000 after purchasing an additional 164,818 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 31.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 554,208 shares of the bank's stock worth $23,720,000 after purchasing an additional 133,046 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,458,026 shares of the bank's stock worth $63,410,000 after purchasing an additional 108,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,224,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting OFG Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting OFG Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: OFG reported Q1 results that beat expectations — $1.26 EPS vs. $1.02 consensus and revenue of $185.8M vs. ~$179M est; net margin and ROE remained healthy, supporting current earnings momentum. Read More.

OFG reported Q1 results that beat expectations — $1.26 EPS vs. $1.02 consensus and revenue of $185.8M vs. ~$179M est; net margin and ROE remained healthy, supporting current earnings momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $50 and reiterated a Buy rating, representing roughly mid-teens upside versus recent levels — a fresh analyst endorsement that can attract buyers. Read More.

Truist raised its price target to $50 and reiterated a Buy rating, representing roughly mid-teens upside versus recent levels — a fresh analyst endorsement that can attract buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined 2026 net interest margin guidance of 5.10%–5.20% and annual operating expenses targeted at $380M–$385M, suggesting continued margin strength and disciplined cost control. Read More.

Management outlined 2026 net interest margin guidance of 5.10%–5.20% and annual operating expenses targeted at $380M–$385M, suggesting continued margin strength and disciplined cost control. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Earnings-call takeaways emphasized continued business momentum and resilient growth, reinforcing management’s messaging behind the beat and guidance. Read More.

Earnings-call takeaways emphasized continued business momentum and resilient growth, reinforcing management’s messaging behind the beat and guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets published recaps and analysis of the quarter (Investing.com, Yahoo, Zacks), which help disseminate the beat but add no new guidance. Read More.

Multiple outlets published recaps and analysis of the quarter (Investing.com, Yahoo, Zacks), which help disseminate the beat but add no new guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: OFG released the formal press release and slide deck for the quarter for investors to review the underlying detail. Read More.

OFG released the formal press release and slide deck for the quarter for investors to review the underlying detail. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EPS was slightly down sequentially (Q4’25 $1.27 to Q1’26 $1.26), a minor soft spot to watch if the trend continues. Read More.

EPS was slightly down sequentially (Q4’25 $1.27 to Q1’26 $1.26), a minor soft spot to watch if the trend continues. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet liquidity metrics (current and quick ratios around 0.87) are below 1.0, which some investors may view as a short-term liquidity consideration to monitor alongside deposit trends and asset mix.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, through its principal subsidiary Oriental Bank, is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The company provides a wide range of banking services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts, small business loans, corporate lending, treasury management, and cash management solutions. Its consumer offerings encompass personal checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and electronic banking platforms designed to serve retail customers across its markets.

In addition to traditional banking products, OFG Bancorp offers mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services for high‐net‐worth individuals and institutional clients.

Further Reading

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