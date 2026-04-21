OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18, FiscalAI reports. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 22.72%.The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $179.16 million.

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OFG Bancorp Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $46.11. The business's 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. OFG Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.83.

Read Our Latest Report on OFG Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In related news, Director Annette Franqui acquired 1,540 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.06 per share, with a total value of $64,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,686.40. The trade was a 81.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of OFG Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 250.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the bank's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company's stock.

OFG Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 12% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, through its principal subsidiary Oriental Bank, is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The company provides a wide range of banking services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts, small business loans, corporate lending, treasury management, and cash management solutions. Its consumer offerings encompass personal checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and electronic banking platforms designed to serve retail customers across its markets.

In addition to traditional banking products, OFG Bancorp offers mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services for high‐net‐worth individuals and institutional clients.

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