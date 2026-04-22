OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the bank's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target suggests a potential downside of 2.73% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OFG. Truist Financial increased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.67.

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OFG Bancorp Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $46.27. 84,312 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,423. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $46.85.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.16 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 15.21%. OFG Bancorp's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 12% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Annette Franqui bought 1,540 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,686.40. This trade represents a 81.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,253 shares of the bank's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $777,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 243,356 shares of the bank's stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting OFG Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: OFG reported Q1 results that beat expectations — $1.26 EPS vs. $1.02 consensus and revenue of $185.8M vs. ~$179M est; net margin and ROE remained healthy, supporting current earnings momentum. Read More.

OFG reported Q1 results that beat expectations — $1.26 EPS vs. $1.02 consensus and revenue of $185.8M vs. ~$179M est; net margin and ROE remained healthy, supporting current earnings momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $50 and reiterated a Buy rating, representing roughly mid-teens upside versus recent levels — a fresh analyst endorsement that can attract buyers. Read More.

Truist raised its price target to $50 and reiterated a Buy rating, representing roughly mid-teens upside versus recent levels — a fresh analyst endorsement that can attract buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined 2026 net interest margin guidance of 5.10%–5.20% and annual operating expenses targeted at $380M–$385M, suggesting continued margin strength and disciplined cost control. Read More.

Management outlined 2026 net interest margin guidance of 5.10%–5.20% and annual operating expenses targeted at $380M–$385M, suggesting continued margin strength and disciplined cost control. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Earnings-call takeaways emphasized continued business momentum and resilient growth, reinforcing management’s messaging behind the beat and guidance. Read More.

Earnings-call takeaways emphasized continued business momentum and resilient growth, reinforcing management’s messaging behind the beat and guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets published recaps and analysis of the quarter (Investing.com, Yahoo, Zacks), which help disseminate the beat but add no new guidance. Read More.

Multiple outlets published recaps and analysis of the quarter (Investing.com, Yahoo, Zacks), which help disseminate the beat but add no new guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: OFG released the formal press release and slide deck for the quarter for investors to review the underlying detail. Read More.

OFG released the formal press release and slide deck for the quarter for investors to review the underlying detail. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EPS was slightly down sequentially (Q4’25 $1.27 to Q1’26 $1.26), a minor soft spot to watch if the trend continues. Read More.

EPS was slightly down sequentially (Q4’25 $1.27 to Q1’26 $1.26), a minor soft spot to watch if the trend continues. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet liquidity metrics (current and quick ratios around 0.87) are below 1.0, which some investors may view as a short-term liquidity consideration to monitor alongside deposit trends and asset mix.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, through its principal subsidiary Oriental Bank, is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The company provides a wide range of banking services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts, small business loans, corporate lending, treasury management, and cash management solutions. Its consumer offerings encompass personal checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and electronic banking platforms designed to serve retail customers across its markets.

In addition to traditional banking products, OFG Bancorp offers mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services for high‐net‐worth individuals and institutional clients.

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