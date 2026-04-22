OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $46.85 and last traded at $46.2450, with a volume of 83069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.71.

The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.16 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 22.72%.OFG Bancorp's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

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OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. OFG Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

OFG Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 12% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

OFG Bancorp News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting OFG Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: OFG reported Q1 results that beat expectations — $1.26 EPS vs. $1.02 consensus and revenue of $185.8M vs. ~$179M est; net margin and ROE remained healthy, supporting current earnings momentum. Read More.

OFG reported Q1 results that beat expectations — $1.26 EPS vs. $1.02 consensus and revenue of $185.8M vs. ~$179M est; net margin and ROE remained healthy, supporting current earnings momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $50 and reiterated a Buy rating, representing roughly mid-teens upside versus recent levels — a fresh analyst endorsement that can attract buyers. Read More.

Truist raised its price target to $50 and reiterated a Buy rating, representing roughly mid-teens upside versus recent levels — a fresh analyst endorsement that can attract buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined 2026 net interest margin guidance of 5.10%–5.20% and annual operating expenses targeted at $380M–$385M, suggesting continued margin strength and disciplined cost control. Read More.

Management outlined 2026 net interest margin guidance of 5.10%–5.20% and annual operating expenses targeted at $380M–$385M, suggesting continued margin strength and disciplined cost control. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Earnings-call takeaways emphasized continued business momentum and resilient growth, reinforcing management’s messaging behind the beat and guidance. Read More.

Earnings-call takeaways emphasized continued business momentum and resilient growth, reinforcing management’s messaging behind the beat and guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets published recaps and analysis of the quarter (Investing.com, Yahoo, Zacks), which help disseminate the beat but add no new guidance. Read More.

Multiple outlets published recaps and analysis of the quarter (Investing.com, Yahoo, Zacks), which help disseminate the beat but add no new guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: OFG released the formal press release and slide deck for the quarter for investors to review the underlying detail. Read More.

OFG released the formal press release and slide deck for the quarter for investors to review the underlying detail. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EPS was slightly down sequentially (Q4’25 $1.27 to Q1’26 $1.26), a minor soft spot to watch if the trend continues. Read More.

EPS was slightly down sequentially (Q4’25 $1.27 to Q1’26 $1.26), a minor soft spot to watch if the trend continues. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet liquidity metrics (current and quick ratios around 0.87) are below 1.0, which some investors may view as a short-term liquidity consideration to monitor alongside deposit trends and asset mix.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OFG shares. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OFG Bancorp has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OFG

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Annette Franqui bought 1,540 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,772.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,686.40. This represents a 81.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,331 shares of the bank's stock worth $83,613,000 after buying an additional 164,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,706,896 shares of the bank's stock worth $69,949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,458,026 shares of the bank's stock worth $63,410,000 after purchasing an additional 108,635 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,350,024 shares of the bank's stock worth $58,713,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,892 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,657,000 after purchasing an additional 57,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company's stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 3.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, through its principal subsidiary Oriental Bank, is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The company provides a wide range of banking services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts, small business loans, corporate lending, treasury management, and cash management solutions. Its consumer offerings encompass personal checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and electronic banking platforms designed to serve retail customers across its markets.

In addition to traditional banking products, OFG Bancorp offers mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services for high‐net‐worth individuals and institutional clients.

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