OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Cut to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OGE. Barclays lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho set a $49.00 target price on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.25.

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OGE Energy Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of OGE stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company's revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In related news, CAO Sarah R. Stafford sold 6,130 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $292,830.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 28,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,364,263.43. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lyle G. Ganske purchased 10,420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $500,055.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,055.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in OGE Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,454 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 18,812 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in OGE Energy by 49.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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