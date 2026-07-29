OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.380-2.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of OGE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OGE Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on OGE Energy from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE OGE opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.53. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $50.59. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.73 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. OGE Energy's payout ratio is currently 75.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 7,345 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $352,339.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,621.09. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. PharVision Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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