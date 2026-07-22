OGE Energy (OGE) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect OGE Energy to announce earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $781.0840 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.03%.The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect OGE Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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OGE Energy Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of OGE opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. OGE Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 75.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 7,345 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $352,339.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,621.09. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,713,937 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $286,685,000 after acquiring an additional 117,977 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,279,360 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $290,530,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,628,210 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,663,778 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $113,747,000 after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,560,486 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 115,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGE. Weiss Ratings raised shares of OGE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OGE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OGE

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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