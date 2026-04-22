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OHB (ETR:OHB) Stock Price Down 2.6% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
OHB logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of OHB SE fell 2.6% on Wednesday to a last trade of €300 (intraday low €289), with just 9,393 shares changing hands—about 67% below average volume.
  • The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a high valuation (P/E 85.5, P/E/G 1.13) alongside a relatively high debt-to-equity ratio (74.26).
  • OHB is a German space and technology company operating three segments—Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital—focusing on small satellites, ISS projects, and planetary exploration studies.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of OHB SE (ETR:OHB - Get Free Report) fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €289.00 and last traded at €300.00. 9,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €308.00.

OHB Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €260.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €181.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

OHB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. The Space Systems segment focuses on developing and executing space projects. This segment primarily develops and manufactures low-orbiting and geostationary small satellites for navigation, research, communications, and earth and weather observation and reconnaissance, including scientific payloads; undertakes projects for the assembly and outfitting of the International Space Station; and prepares studies and models for exploring solar system, such as the moon, asteroids, and Mars.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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