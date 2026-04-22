OHB (ETR:OHB) Stock Price Down 2.6% - Here's Why

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OHB Stock Performance

Shares of OHB SE ( ETR:OHB Get Free Report ) fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €289.00 and last traded at €300.00. 9,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €308.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €260.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €181.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

OHB Company Profile

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. The Space Systems segment focuses on developing and executing space projects. This segment primarily develops and manufactures low-orbiting and geostationary small satellites for navigation, research, communications, and earth and weather observation and reconnaissance, including scientific payloads; undertakes projects for the assembly and outfitting of the International Space Station; and prepares studies and models for exploring solar system, such as the moon, asteroids, and Mars.

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