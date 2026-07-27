Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Ohio Valley Banc logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ohio Valley Banc reported quarterly EPS of $0.62, with a 16.05% net margin and 9.29% return on equity.
  • The stock rose 1.7% to $42.84 during Monday trading, while the company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, equivalent to a 2.3% annualized yield.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive with an average “Buy” rating, although Weiss Ratings downgraded the stock from “buy (b+)” to “buy (b).” Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ OVBC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.84. 7,824 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $201.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.03.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Ohio Valley Banc's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OVBC

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,285 shares of the bank's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,019 shares of the bank's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 6.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the bank's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,312 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 66.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999 shares of the bank's stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company's stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp is a bank holding company headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary, The Ohio Valley Bank. As a locally focused financial institution, the company delivers a range of banking and financial solutions designed to meet the needs of individual, small business and commercial clients across its service area.

Through its subsidiary, Ohio Valley Banc offers traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and consumer and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ohio Valley Banc Right Now?

Before you consider Ohio Valley Banc, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ohio Valley Banc wasn't on the list.

While Ohio Valley Banc currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026
Confidence Is Back, But Earnings Show the Consumer Is Being Picky
Confidence Is Back, But Earnings Show the Consumer Is Being Picky
By Jessica Mitacek | July 21, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines