Oil States International (OIS) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Oil States International to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $158.0220 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Oil States International (NYSE:OIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $145.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $153.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oil States International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oil States International Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of OIS stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Oil States International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Oil States International from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Oil States International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Oil States International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OIS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil States International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 221.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Oil States International by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,626 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oil States International during the second quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Oil States International by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,262 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oil States International during the second quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company's stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc is a Houston-based provider of products and services to the global oil and gas industry. Through its well site solutions and flat steel solutions segments, the company supplies critical equipment and consumables used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its well site offerings include a broad range of rental products—such as coiled tubing, frac iron, pressure control equipment and downhole tool rentals—designed to support drilling rigs and well completion crews.

In addition to rental and service offerings, Oil States International's flat steel solutions business manufactures and distributes steel pipeline and flowback products.

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