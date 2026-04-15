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Oil Stocks To Follow Today - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
ExxonMobil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names five oil stocks to watch today — ExxonMobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), SLB (SLB), BP (BP), and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) — each had the highest dollar trading volume among oil stocks in recent days.
  • Oil stocks are cyclical and sensitive to crude prices, geopolitical events (e.g., Hormuz tensions fueling talk of a $100 barrel), and regulation, offering potential dividends but higher volatility and capital‑expenditure risk.
  • The list covers varied exposures: integrated majors and producers (XOM, CVX, OXY), an energy services/technology provider (SLB), and a company with low‑carbon initiatives (BP), giving investors multiple ways to play oil‑market moves.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ExxonMobil.

ExxonMobil, Chevron, SLB, BP, and Occidental Petroleum are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves the exploration, production, refining, transportation or servicing of crude oil and related products. For investors, oil stocks are typically cyclical and sensitive to crude‑oil prices, geopolitical events and regulation, offering potential dividend income and capital appreciation but with higher volatility and capital‑expenditure risk than many other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ExxonMobil (XOM)

ExxonMobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

SLB (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLB

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BP

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OXY

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ExxonMobil Right Now?

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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