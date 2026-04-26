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Oil Stocks To Follow Today - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
ExxonMobil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener names ExxonMobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) as the three oil stocks to watch today (April 26) after they recorded the highest dollar trading volume among oil stocks in recent days.
  • ExxonMobil and Chevron are integrated energy majors with upstream and downstream operations, while Canadian Natural Resources focuses on producing light, heavy and synthetic crudes and NGLs; all three remain highly sensitive to crude-price swings, geopolitical events, supply/demand shifts and regulatory developments.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Canadian Natural Resources are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, distribution or services related to crude oil and petroleum products. Investors buy them to gain exposure to oil-driven revenues and risks, so their prices are closely tied to crude oil price swings, geopolitical events, supply/demand shifts, and regulatory or environmental developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ExxonMobil (XOM)

ExxonMobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ExxonMobil Right Now?

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