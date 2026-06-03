Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) CFO Richard Craig Bealmear Sells 73,081 Shares

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $5,000,202.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,206,665.64. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Richard Craig Bealmear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Richard Craig Bealmear sold 16,342 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $834,749.36.

On Friday, March 13th, Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00.

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Oklo Stock Performance

Shares of OKLO traded down $8.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.36. 22,326,045 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,258,818. The stock's 50-day moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average is $74.26. Oklo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.88 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKLO. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC increased its stake in Oklo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in Oklo by 75.0% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 350 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Oklo by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oklo continues to draw bullish interest from traders, including unusual call-option activity and recent analyst targets that remain above the current share price, suggesting some investors still see meaningful upside. Oklo jumps 7.5% as investors focus on recent DOE fuel talks and regulatory progress

Oklo continues to draw bullish interest from traders, including unusual call-option activity and recent analyst targets that remain above the current share price, suggesting some investors still see meaningful upside. Neutral Sentiment: The company has also benefited recently from progress on fuel sourcing and licensing, including U.S. Department of Energy negotiations and NRC approval of a topical report for its Aurora powerhouse, which helps de-risk the long-term project pipeline. Oklo jumps 7.5% as investors focus on recent DOE fuel talks and regulatory progress

The company has also benefited recently from progress on fuel sourcing and licensing, including U.S. Department of Energy negotiations and NRC approval of a topical report for its Aurora powerhouse, which helps de-risk the long-term project pipeline. Negative Sentiment: Oklo stock is falling after co-founders and CEO Jacob Dewitte disclosed large insider sales totaling about $13.6 million, which can weigh on investor confidence and raise concerns about valuation. Why Is Oklo Stock Falling Wednesday?

Oklo stock is falling after co-founders and CEO Jacob Dewitte disclosed large insider sales totaling about $13.6 million, which can weigh on investor confidence and raise concerns about valuation. Negative Sentiment: In a separate filing, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 200,000 shares on June 1 under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, adding to the bearish tone around insider activity. SEC Form 4 filing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKLO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial started coverage on Oklo in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oklo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oklo

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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