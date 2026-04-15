Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,774,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session's volume of 10,048,138 shares.The stock last traded at $65.1710 and had previously closed at $58.58.

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Key Stories Impacting Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKLO. Texas Capital raised shares of Oklo to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.30.

View Our Latest Report on OKLO

Oklo Stock Up 10.1%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -90.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $10,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,023 shares in the company, valued at $55,559,749.14. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,480. This trade represents a 15.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 818,766 shares of company stock worth $50,855,915. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company's stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,622 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company's stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC grew its position in Oklo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in Oklo by 75.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 350 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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