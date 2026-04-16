Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Up 1.3% - Here's Why

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.76 and last traded at $64.1630. Approximately 18,207,735 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,433,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.35.

Get Oklo alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oklo from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.90.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,480. This represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $10,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,023 shares in the company, valued at $55,559,749.14. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 818,766 shares of company stock worth $50,855,915 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth about $14,829,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 48.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,860 shares of the company's stock worth $18,403,000 after buying an additional 54,080 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 298.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the company's stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth about $2,177,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 61.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company's stock worth $387,914,000 after buying an additional 1,316,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oklo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oklo wasn't on the list.

While Oklo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here