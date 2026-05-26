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Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading 4.4% Higher - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 26, 2026
Oklo logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Oklo shares rose 4.4% after the company was selected by the U.S. Department of Energy for advanced negotiations under the Surplus Plutonium Utilization Program, a potential boost to its reactor-fuel strategy and commercialization path.
  • Investor sentiment was also supported by recent regulatory progress, including NRC approvals for key technical documents, along with Oklo’s growing AI/data-center power opportunity and its long-term power agreement with Meta.
  • Wall Street remains mostly constructive on the stock, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $82.58, though insider selling and mixed analyst targets show some caution remains.
  • Interested in Oklo? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.29 and last traded at $68.76. 18,251,085 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 11,831,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.88.

Trending Headlines about Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Texas Capital raised shares of Oklo to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OKLO

Oklo Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.78.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 16,342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $834,749.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,717,288.64. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 598,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,161,749.50. The trade was a 18.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 819,588 shares of company stock valued at $49,774,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,637,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,107,000 after buying an additional 44,036 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $792,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,981 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,956,281 shares of the company's stock worth $283,902,000 after acquiring an additional 481,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,220 shares of the company's stock worth $219,601,000 after acquiring an additional 584,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,007 shares of the company's stock worth $201,671,000 after buying an additional 185,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company's stock.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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