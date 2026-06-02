Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading 9.5% Higher - Still a Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.60 and last traded at $73.6050. 18,725,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 13,481,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.2020.

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Key Stories Impacting Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKLO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oklo from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oklo in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Oklo from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKLO

Oklo Stock Up 9.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.26.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 16,342 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $834,749.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,717,288.64. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $612,205.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,099,597. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 619,588 shares of company stock valued at $37,115,701. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Oklo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 350 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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