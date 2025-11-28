Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Up 3.3% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Oklo logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Oklo rose 3.3% intraday to $91.65 (high $94.51) on about 5.69M shares traded, roughly a 69% drop versus average volume; the company has a market cap of ~$14.32B and 50/200‑day SMAs of $124.06 and $84.55, respectively.
  • Analysts are mixed — Oklo's consensus rating is "Hold" with an average price target of $106.29 and individual targets ranging from about $58 to $175, split across Strong Buy/Buy/Hold/Sell opinions.
  • Oklo reported an EPS miss (‑$0.20 vs. ‑$0.13 expected) and faces a large projected FY loss (analysts estimate ‑8.2 EPS), while insiders have sold ~503,323 shares (~$53.9M) in the last 90 days though they still own 18.9% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.51 and last traded at $91.65. Approximately 5,687,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 18,420,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKLO shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Oklo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Oklo from $58.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oklo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Oklo

Oklo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $124.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.55.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 92,378 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total transaction of $8,658,589.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 75,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,922.74. The trade was a 54.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $33,678,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,780,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,097,913,801.48. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,323 shares of company stock worth $53,914,143. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Oklo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 125.0% during the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oklo Right Now?

Before you consider Oklo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oklo wasn't on the list.

While Oklo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Enter your email address and we'll send you our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Black Friday: Unlock My “Win Either Way” Trade Plan For $1
Black Friday: Unlock My “Win Either Way” Trade Plan For $1
From Timothy Sykes (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Brutal Market Collapse—Which Stocks to Buy on the Dip, Which to Avoid
Brutal Market Collapse—Which Stocks to Buy on the Dip, Which to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

5 Ways AI Is Creating Massive Profits — and the Stocks to Watch
5 Ways AI Is Creating Massive Profits — and the Stocks to Watch
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: October‘s Top Picks With Major Upside
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: October's Top Picks With Major Upside
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Best & Worst Stocks in the Market Right Now
The Best & Worst Stocks in the Market Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines