Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Up 3.3% - What's Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.51 and last traded at $91.65. Approximately 5,687,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 18,420,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKLO shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Oklo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Oklo from $58.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oklo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.29.

Oklo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $124.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.55.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 92,378 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total transaction of $8,658,589.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 75,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,922.74. The trade was a 54.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $33,678,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,780,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,097,913,801.48. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,323 shares of company stock worth $53,914,143. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Oklo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 125.0% during the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

