Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Up 7.3% - Here's Why

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.20 and last traded at $76.1820. Approximately 18,694,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 11,340,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

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More Oklo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial initiated coverage with a "buy" and $130 price target, signaling notable upside from current levels and providing fresh institutional endorsement. Tigress Coverage

Tigress Financial initiated coverage with a "buy" and $130 price target, signaling notable upside from current levels and providing fresh institutional endorsement. Positive Sentiment: Investor headlines highlight a collaboration involving Oklo, Nvidia, and the federal government — a narrative the market has rewarded as it suggests accelerated technical development and credibility. Fool Article

Investor headlines highlight a collaboration involving Oklo, Nvidia, and the federal government — a narrative the market has rewarded as it suggests accelerated technical development and credibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst pieces (including a Seeking Alpha speculative‑buy thesis) point to near‑term catalysts — notably medical isotope production from Oklo’s test reactor — that could deliver first revenue later this year if milestones are met. Seeking Alpha

Analyst pieces (including a Seeking Alpha speculative‑buy thesis) point to near‑term catalysts — notably medical isotope production from Oklo’s test reactor — that could deliver first revenue later this year if milestones are met. Neutral Sentiment: HSBC ran a sector piece comparing nuclear names (Oklo and NuScale), which boosts sector visibility and may have supported interest in Oklo though the article is a thematic take rather than a firm‑specific upgrade. HSBC/Nuclear Article

HSBC ran a sector piece comparing nuclear names (Oklo and NuScale), which boosts sector visibility and may have supported interest in Oklo though the article is a thematic take rather than a firm‑specific upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Craig‑Hallum assigned a "hold," adding balanced institutional coverage — useful for liquidity and visibility but not an immediate buy signal. Craig‑Hallum Note

Craig‑Hallum assigned a "hold," adding balanced institutional coverage — useful for liquidity and visibility but not an immediate buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Media exposure includes an interview with CEO Jacob Dewitte about exploring nuclear power in space — increases public profile but is an exploratory, long‑horizon narrative. CEO Interview

Media exposure includes an interview with CEO Jacob Dewitte about exploring nuclear power in space — increases public profile but is an exploratory, long‑horizon narrative. Negative Sentiment: Oklo remains pre‑commercial and loss‑making; it missed the most recent EPS consensus and analysts expect negative EPS for the year, which keeps valuation and execution risk high if operational milestones slip. Earnings/Stats

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Oklo from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.68.

Get Our Latest Report on OKLO

Oklo Trading Up 7.3%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.82. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $10,525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,559,749.14. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,160,480. This represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 818,766 shares of company stock valued at $50,855,915. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 43,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 9,924.3% during the 1st quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 60,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 59,546 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Oklo by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the company's stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Oklo by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,109 shares of the company's stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company's stock.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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