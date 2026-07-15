Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $155.55 and last traded at $154.62, with a volume of 4670650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.53.

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Okta News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Okta this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Zacks Research lowered shares of Okta from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Okta from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Okta to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Okta from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.97.

Get Our Latest Report on OKTA

Okta Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.82. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $751.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 8.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.790-3.870 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,463 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $295,560.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,028,920. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total value of $7,621,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 119,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,032,480. This represents a 35.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 174,224 shares of company stock worth $22,534,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company's stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Okta by 2,395.8% during the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 146,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 140,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Okta by 351.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 216,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,499,000 after buying an additional 168,291 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company's stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company's stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta's offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

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