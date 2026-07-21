Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Trading Down 5.7% - What's Next?

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $141.24 and last traded at $139.91. 771,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,601,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.41.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Okta from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Okta from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Arete Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Okta and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.81.

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Okta Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Okta had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $751.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.790-3.870 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $781,320. This trade represents a 21.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 68,936 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total value of $10,107,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,524.08. This represents a 64.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 174,224 shares of company stock worth $22,534,353 over the last ninety days. 4.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Okta by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 279.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 296 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Okta by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 505 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company's stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta's offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

Further Reading

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