Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business's revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Old Dominion Freight Line's conference call:

99% on-time service and a claims ratio below 0.1% , which management says continues to drive market-share wins and more competitive bid victories.

service and a claims ratio below , which management says continues to drive market-share wins and more competitive bid victories. Revenue fell 2.9% year-over-year to $1.33 billion in Q1 and LTL tons per day were down 7.7% year-over-year, reflecting persistent volume weakness.

Demand showed sequential improvement through the quarter (February +4.9% vs. January; March +4.6% vs. February) and April month-to-date revenue per day is roughly +7% YoY, suggesting an early rebound in volumes.

Operating ratio widened 80 basis points to 76.2% as overhead deleveraging, higher general supplies and depreciation, and potential fuel and fringe-benefit cost headwinds more than offset direct cost gains.

Strong liquidity and capital deployment — Q1 operating cash flow $373.6M, $88.1M of buybacks and $60.5M of dividends — plus management plans ~$265M CapEx for 2026 after nearly $2B invested over the past three years to maintain capacity for growth.

Get ODFL alerts: Sign Up

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 3.3%

ODFL traded down $7.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,492,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,134. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $233.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $200.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Old Dominion Freight Line's payout ratio is 24.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $197.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, insider Earl E. Congdon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total value of $4,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,162,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,055,222.69. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 712,800 shares in the company, valued at $138,832,056. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,134 shares of company stock worth $15,640,132. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Boston Partners bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $292,599,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,223,960 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,230,318,000 after buying an additional 1,761,511 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 637.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,576,470 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $221,935,000 after buying an additional 1,362,697 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 982,066 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $138,255,000 after buying an additional 563,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $64,435,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Old Dominion Freight Line

Here are the key news stories impacting Old Dominion Freight Line this week:

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company's core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Old Dominion Freight Line, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Old Dominion Freight Line wasn't on the list.

While Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here