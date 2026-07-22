Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to announce earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $1.5394 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $234.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.18. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $252.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line's payout ratio is 24.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $232.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $223.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 22,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $4,233,932.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 88,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,959,287.52. This trade represents a 19.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,223,960 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,230,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,746,286 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,214,618,000 after purchasing an additional 70,736 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,965,900 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $465,053,000 after purchasing an additional 107,501 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,599,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,044 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $289,168,000 after buying an additional 120,564 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company's core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

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