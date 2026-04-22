Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $702.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $706.62 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company's revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

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Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business's 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Old National Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old National Bancorp news, insider Nicholas J. Chulos sold 30,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,971.90. The trade was a 59.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 9,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,668 shares of the bank's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the bank's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 794.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the bank's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial set a $30.00 price objective on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded Old National Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp NASDAQ: ONB is the bank holding company for Old National Bank, a regional financial services firm headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. Through its network of community banking offices, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, personal and business loans, and deposit products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and larger corporate customers.

In addition to traditional banking, Old National Bancorp delivers specialty financial services such as treasury management, wealth management, mortgage loan production, and insurance solutions.

Further Reading

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