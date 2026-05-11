Olivia Nottebohm Sells 12,470 Shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 12,470 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $313,869.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 558,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,063,460.63. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Olivia Nottebohm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Olivia Nottebohm sold 5,942 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $148,550.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,528 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $157,128.96.

On Friday, March 6th, Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $118,897.36.

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BOX Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of BOX stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.50. 2,170,688 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,513. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $305.64 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 9.80%.The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the software maker's stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in BOX by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker's stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in BOX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the software maker's stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in BOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 41,180 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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