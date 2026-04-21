Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $87.79 and last traded at $89.2210, with a volume of 734265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.68.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OLLI

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.26. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $779.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $783.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Ollie's Bargain Outlet's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 5,231 shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $481,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,738. The trade was a 9.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 13,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ollie's Bargain Outlet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,707,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,672 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,152,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,845,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $384,282,000 after purchasing an additional 440,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $44,168,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ollie's Bargain Outlet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ollie's Bargain Outlet wasn't on the list.

While Ollie's Bargain Outlet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here