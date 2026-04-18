Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.8333.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $35.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.86%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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