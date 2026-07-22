Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post earnings of $0.5060 per share and revenue of $267.6560 million for the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.9%

OHI stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The business's 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,368,945 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $238,059,000 after buying an additional 424,024 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 208,473 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 148,434 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 154,446 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 29,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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